Armenia warns citizens against visiting Iran, China, Korea, Japan, Italy, Germany, France and Spain

Given the outbreak of the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends citizens to temporarily avoid visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran, the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of Korea, Japan and EU countries (mainly Italy, Germany, France and Spain).

When visiting the above-mentioned countries, the Ministry urges to follow the instructions and recommendations of the Armenian Ministry of Health or the relevant authorities of the given country, and contact the Armenian diplomatic missions.