Armenia temporarily suspends visa-free travel with Iran

Due to the epidemic situation caused by a new type of coronavirus, Armenia is temporarily suspending visa-free regime with Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

According to a government decision, Iranian citizens willing to visit Armenia should apply to Armenian Embassies/Consular services abroad or get a visa through E-VISA system.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the Islamic Republic of Iran is operating in an emergency regime.

Therefore, consular services have been temporarily suspended, and on the territory of the Islamic Republic visa can only be obtained through the E-VISA system in the Islamic Republic of Iran.