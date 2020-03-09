3-year-old undergoes first-of-a-kind heart surgery in Armenia

A 3-year-old girl has been successfully operated on in Armenia.

Armenian doctors have carried out a first-of-a-kind heart surgery, Health Minister Arsen Toosyan informs.

The surgery lasted the whole night and was carried out by Hrayr Hovakimyan and Gagik Heboyan, the Ministry said.

He described it as “a big step for the development of heart surgery in Armenia and a life-saving hope for Angelina.”

The Minister said doctors keep doing their best to have the kid overcome all health problems.

Arsen Torosyan earlier informed that 70% of the sum necessary for the surgery had been raised and added that the remaining $30 thousand would be allocated from the state budget.