Philstar: What do Cher, the Kardashians, Andre Agassi, Aznavour and Steve Jobs have in common?

What do Cher, the Kardashians, Andre Agassi and Charles Aznavour have in common? Letty Jacinto-Lopez answers the question in an article published by The Philippines Star.

“The answer to that titular question is that they are all Armenians!” she writes.

The author adds that Apple founder Steve Jobs’ adoptive mother Clara Hagopian was also Armenian, and Jobs welcomed everything Armenian into his life.

Letty Jacinto-Lopez recently traveled to Armenia – the only country shaped like the profile of a young girl on the map.

Having visited the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, or the Matenadaran, the author recommends readers to prepare themselves to be dazzled by this repository of ancient manuscripts that cover a broad range of subjects: theology, history, medicine, literature, art and cosmography — the sea, earth and universe. This museum-cum-institute holds one of the world’s richest written collections dating back to thousands of years ago.

She introduces the readers to the history of Armenia, which once spanned “sea to sea,” the Armenian musical instrument duduk, the Armenian cuisine, Mt. Ararat- the national symbol of Armenia, the Armenian Genocide Memorial and the eye-catching monasteries.