Pope expresses support to those ill with coronavirus

Pope Francis has expressed support to those ill with coronavirus.

“I wish to express again my closeness to those who are ill with the coronavirus and to healthcare workers who are caring for them, as well as to civil authorities and all those involved in assisting patients and in containing the spread of the virus,” Pope Francis said on Twitter.

The Vatican on Friday confirmed that a patient in its health services had tested positive for coronavirus.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the discovery was made on Thursday and that outpatient services in Vatican clinics had been suspended to sanitize the areas. He said its emergency services will continue, adding that the Vatican had informed Italian health authorities.