Jewish man fined for spitting on Armenian clergyman

For the first time since 1967, Israeli police have decided to fine a young man for spitting on an Armenian priest, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Hovnan Baghdasryan informs.

The incident happened a year ago. A Jewish youth spit on one of the Armenian clergy several times in the Old Town Armenian District of Jerusalem.

The young man was immediately handed over to police officers accompanying the procession of the Armenian clergy, and a complaint was filed with the police.

After questioning witnesses and eyewitnesses, police notified the injured clergyman on March 5 that the police had decided to fine the infringing young man with 1,500 shekels.