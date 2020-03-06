iGorts: Armenia launching program for Diaspora professionals

The Republic of Armenia’s Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs is launching “iGorts”, an unprecedented program that invites Diaspora Armenian professionals to work in Armenia’s state institutions.

Within the framework of the program, Diaspora Armenian professionals/specialists will be placed in government agencies in need of their expertise and will have the opportunity to lend their experience and knowledge toward improving and developing the state institution and its policies and programs.

To apply for the program one needs to have a master’s degree or higher, and be willing to live and work in Armenia for one year.

Program costs for the participants will be covered by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, in the form of round-trip air ticket and monthly fee (336.000 AMD) to cover living expenses.

The program will begin on July 1, 2020, and last 12 months. Applications are already open and can be submitted here.

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan briefed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the details of the program.