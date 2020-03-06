France completes ratification of Armenia-EU Agreement

On 5 March 2020, France notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Twenty-two EU member states – France, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Poland, Luxembourg, Denmark, Malta, Romania, United Kingdom, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Germany, Ireland, Croatia, Sweden, Slovenia and the Netherlands – have now informed the European Council and the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Agreement.

Belgium has also completed domestic procedures necessary for the ratification of the Agreement, but is yet to inform the EU Secretariat.