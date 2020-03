Flights between Yerevan and Lyon canceled due to coronavirus risks

Aircompany Armenia has cancelled a number of flights between Yerevan and Lyon, the company’s Deputy Director Gevorg Khachatryan informs.

The decision has been made considering the significant increase in the prevalence of coronovirus in France, the recommendations of French authorities and the mass return of tickets, he said.

The flights were scheduled for March 16, 23, 30 and April 2, 6 and 13.

All tickets will be refunded or changed without any additional penalties.