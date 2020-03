The government of China will provide Armenia with 1,000 free coronavirus test kits, China’s Ambassador to Armenia Tian Erlong said at a meeting with Health Minister Arsen Torosyan today.

The Embassy has also provided funds to Armenia to purchase additional medical supplies.

The envoy said the coronavirus situation is improving in China.

Arsen Torosyan noted, in turn, that Armenia’s only coronavirus patient and the 32 quarantined citizens feel good and show no symptoms of the disease.