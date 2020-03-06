Armenian troops thwart Azerbaijani subversive attempt

On March 6, at about 05:30 am, Azerbaijani servicemen launched a subversive attempt at one of the combat positions located in the northeast of Armenia, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Due to the skillful actions of the command staff, the enemy was thrown back to its initial position, leaving ammunition and mortars.

The Armenian side has no casualties, as a result of the actions one soldier was slightly injured, the details of the incident are being clarified.

The analysis of the operations shows that the adversary had seriously prepared for the penetration attempt carried out by specially trained staff.

A German-made minesweeper was used to open routes in minefields.