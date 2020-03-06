Armenia reports Azerbaijani provocation near Tavush

The units of the Azerbaijani frontier troops resorted to provocative actions in Tavush sector of the shared border with Armenia today, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Artsrun Hovhannsyan informs.

According to him, the Azerbaijani frontier units have been firing large-caliber machine guns in the same direction for several days now.

“As a rule, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces show restraint, but the target shots will not go unanswered. All responsibility for these provocations and all their consequences will rest on the Azerbaijani side,” Hovhannisyan stated.