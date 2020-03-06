105-year-old Nurhan Yusupovich granted Armenian citizenship

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has handed over an Armenian passport to 105-year-old Nurhan Yusupovich.

“It was a great honor for me to hand over the passport of a citizen of the Republic of Armenia to our 105-year-old compatriot Nurhan Yusupovich (he was born in Istanbul in 1915),” PM Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

“It was doubly touching to know that Nurhan Yusupovich made the decision to return to Armenia for permanent residence inspired by the non-violent, velvet, people’s revolution,” the Prime Minister added.

Pashinyan shared a photo, where the 105-year-old man kisses the passport.