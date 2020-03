Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has extended congratulations to Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the birth of his first child.

“Congratulations. Welcome to a new world, Hamlet Mkhitaryan, big football is waiting for you,” President Sarkissian said on Instagram.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and wife Betty Vardanyan welcomed their son Hamlet on March 4.