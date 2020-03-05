Armenia prepared to prevent health threats

With a score of 90, Armenia has been named among the countries better prepared for the next epidemic, according to PreventEpidemics.org, a website created to provide fast and accessible information about the spread of epidemics, including the new coronavirus in the world.

Countries labeled as “better prepared” have functioning systems to find, stop and prevent health threats, but they must work to maintain this level of protection for their people.

Armenia has achieved a ReadyScore of 80 or higher and is working to improve and sustain its preparedness.

Among Armenia’s strengths the website notes IHR Coordination, Communication and Advocacy; Food Safety, Preparedness, Emergency Response Operations, Linking Public Health and Security Authorities; Medical Countermeasures and Personnel Deployment. Antimicrobial Resistance is the only gap.

PreventEpidemics.org is the world’s first website to provide clear and concise country-level data on epidemic preparedness and the ability to find, stop, and prevent epidemics, including COVID-2019.

As the novel coronavirus spreads around the world, PreventEpidemics.org serves as a hub of timely, accurate and easy-to-understand information on the virus and its global impact.

PreventEpidemics.org provides country-level information on epidemic preparedness, clearly illustrating how prepared each country is to find, stop and prevent new disease threats, including nCov2019.

The interactive map allows users to learn real-time information on outbreaks in progress and international flights to and from those countries.

Below is the status of Armenia’s neighbors: