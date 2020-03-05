Armenia cancels participation in AI & Big data EXPO in London due to coronavirus risks

The Armenian delegation cancels participation in AI & Big data EXPO international exhibition, the Armenian Ministry of High-Tech Industry informs.

The decision has been made taking into consideration the coronavirus risks.

The AI & Big data EXPO will be held in London March 17-18.

The Ministry had earlier announced that Armenian companies would participate in the expo with a single pavilion and called for proposals.

At the same time, the Ministry is considering the participation of Armenian businessmen in the AI & Big data EXPO in Silicon Valley in November is being discussed.

Detailed information on November participation will be provided in the coming months.