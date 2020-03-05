All Serie A games in empty stadiums in an effort to contain coronavirus,

All sport in Italy, including all Serie A games, will be played behind closed doors until 3 April in an effort to contain coronavirus, the government has said, the BBC reports.

Italy is the worst-hit European country with some 3,090 cases and 107 deaths.

The Italian Cup semi-finals between Juventus and AC Milan and Napoli and Inter Milan were postponed this week.

The government decree was made on Wednesday evening.

The decree, announced by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, affects all areas of the country, including those places were the virus has not been found.

It also states that sporting clubs and organisations are responsible for checking their players and staff for coronavirus.