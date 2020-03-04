Some flights cancelled due to COVID-19, Armenia’s aviation authority says

Taking into account the efforts to combat COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, restrictions on passenger traffic in various countries and commercial issues related to the reduction of passenger flow, some airlines have decided to temporarily reduce the frequency of their flights as well as temporarily cancel services on some routes, the Armenian Civil Aviation Committee informs.

The Committee says the airlines have informed and continue to inform passengers about the reduction of flights and refunding of their tickets by e-mail and SMS and recommends to regularly check the emails.

The Civil Aviation Committee also notes that its function is to ensure flight safety, and stresses that it is necessary to contact the airline to get information on cancelled flights, return and refunding of tickets.