Agreement on air communication between Armenia and Jordan signed into law

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed the law on ratification of the Agreement on air communication between Armenia and Jordan.

The agreement between the Governments of the two countries was signed in November 2018.

At a meeting in Yerevan on February 11 President Armen Sarkissian and King Abdullah II of Jordan stressed the importance of establishment of a direct air link between the capitals of the two countries – Yerevan and Amman.