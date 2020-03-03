Turkey will not play a role in Karabakh conflict settlement – Armenian MFA

Turkey cannot play a role in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan has said.

The comments follow a meeting between Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Cavusoglu advised the Co-Chairs to produce more in terms of a settlement for the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan responded with the words from the New Testament.

“Mevlut Cavusoglu’s advice to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on Nagorno Karabakh conflict invites reflection on Luke 4:23 – ‘Physician, heal thyself’,” Minister Mnatsakanyn said in a Twitter post.

“With its unfriendly policy towards Armenia and the Armenian people, which is also reflected in the unilateral military and political support to Azerbaijan in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkey cannot play any role in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Anna Naghdalyan said.