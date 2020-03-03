Ryanair not cancelling Armenia flight amid coronavirus outbreak

Flights from Yerevan to Rome and Milan will continue as planned, Ryanair Armenia said after the company announced plans to cancel up to 25% of short haul flights.

Ryanair notified passengers on March 2 that it was reducing its short haul flight program (mainly to and from Italy) by up to 25% for a 3 week period from Tues 17th Mar to Wed 8th Apr, in response to the Covid-19 Virus.

The airline said over the past week, Ryanair has seen a significant drop in bookings over that late March/early April period, in response to the Covid-19 Virus. There has also been a significant step up in passenger no-shows on flights, particularly from and within Italy.

“Our focus at this time is on minimising any risk to our people and our passengers. While we are heavily booked over the next two weeks, there has been a notable drop in forward bookings towards the end of March, into early April. It makes sense to selectively prune our schedule to and from those airports where travel has been most affected by the Covid-19 outbreak,” Ryanair Group CEO, Michael O’Leary said.

Italy is Europe’s worst-affected country with more than 2,000 people infected and 52 dead.