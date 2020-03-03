Pope tests negative for coronavirus, Italy report says

Pope Francis, who canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy because he is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for coronavirus, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

The Rome paper said Francis, 83, underwent the test as he has been suffering from a cough, a slight temperature, a sore throat and chills. The illness sparked speculation in Italian media that he had contracted the virus.

According to Reuters, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he had no immediate comment on the report.

The 83-year-old Roman Catholic leader also canceled most audiences last week.

Francis was to have taken part in the week-long retreat with senior Vatican officials that began on Sunday night at a Church residence south of Rome.

But in a surprise announcement hours earlier, he said he would be following it from his residence in a Vatican guest house.

Italy is Europe’s worst-affected country with more than 2,000 people infected and 52 dead.