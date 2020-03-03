Development of relations with Georgia among Armenia’s foreign policy priorities – PM

Further development of relations with Georgia is one of Armenia’s foreign policy priorities, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said after a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Gakharia in Tbilisi.

“It is beyond doubt that the centuries-old friendship built on common values and historical heritage provides a solid foundation and fertile ground for our cooperation,” he said.

“I am pleased to note that new factors have emerged today that make our friendship inseparable and further strengthen our desire for cooperation. It is first and foremost a shared vision of our two peoples of building a future based on democratic values that is no longer irrevocable in us and has gained the power of faith,” the Prime Minister stated.

He added that the victory of democracy and establishment of rule of law open up new horizons for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in most different spheres.

PM Pashinyan said the meeting with Giorgi Gakharia was a good chance to continue discussions that started in October 2019 in Yerevan.

“We hailed the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission after a long break. We also referred to the need for consistent implementation of promising projects in the transport, energy and other fields. The importance of developing the transit potential of the two countries was underlined. This is not just about land routes, but also about electricity and telecommunications (internet / cable),” the Armenian PM stated.

The Prime Ministers of the two countries discussed cooperation in a number of fields, including high technologies, education and science. The emphasized the importance of links between the youth.

Speaking about regional security and peace, the Prime Ministers agreed that the Armenian-Georgian partnership is one of the most important guarantees of stability in the region.

Nikol Pashinyan said peaceful negotiations are the only way for solving regional issues, and there is no alternative to this.

“I am also sure that every conflict has its own peculiarities. In this respect, I attach great importance to maintaining a balanced position on sensitive issues,” he added.

He emphasized the role of the Armenian-Georgian community in the development of traditional brotherly ties between the two countries.