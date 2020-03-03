Armenia extends restrictions at Iran border until March 24

Armenia will extend the restrictions at Iran border until March 24. The Government has adopted a relevant decision today.

The restrictions will also apply to vehicles transporting cargo from Iran to Armenia and from Armenia to Iran.

The decision comes as neighboring Iran is battling a major coronavirus outbreak.

Tightened border control has been in place since February 24. Armenia has since operated two flights to repatriate 132 Armenian nationals.

One has tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty-two of his immediate contacts have been quarantined with none showing symptoms characteristic of the disease.