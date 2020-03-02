Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0, top La Liga

Real Madrid claimed the top spot in La Liga with a 2-0 win over Barcelona in the second Clasico of the season on Saturday, ESPN reports.

The win saw Los Blancos take a single point advantage in the table with 56 points, leapfrogging their Spanish rivals who entered the day two in front.

In the 71st minute, Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior — starting for an injured Eden Hazard — turned around what had been a disappointing day to that point when he found space down the left, coasted in and fired his shot off a sliding Gerard Pique who helped the ball beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the near post.

The goal was his first against Barcelona in four Clasico matches and his first in league play since September.

Second-half substitute Mariano then completed the scoring in stoppage-time with a scuffed shot from the right that rolled just over Ter Stegen’s arm and into the net.

Real will next face Real Betis in league play on Sunday, while Barcelona will host Real Sociedad a day before.