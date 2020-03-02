No new coronavirus cases in Armenia, nine patients test negative

Armenia has carried out nine more tests and all patients have tested negative for the coronavirus, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs.

The nine citizens somehow contacted people from virus –hit countries or had symptoms characteristic of the disease.

“They simply had cold and were not infected with coronavirus,” the Prime Minister said.

Pashinyan also informed that no negative change have been observed with the 32 people quarantined at Golden palace Hotel in Tsakhkadzor and the patient diagnosed with coronavirus.