Aircompoany Armenia is temporarily suspending flights between Yerevan and Tel-Aviv, the company’s Deputy Director General Gevorg Khachatryan informs in a Facebook post.

Flights will not be operated until March 22, he said.

The decision was made considering the frequent cancellation of tickets connected with the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, as well as the recommendation of the Israeli authorities to avoid travelling.

The tickets will be refunded or changed without any additional penalties.