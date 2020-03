Armenian PM to pay official visit to Georgia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Georgia on March 3-4.

During the visit PM Pashinyan will have meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, President Salome Zurabishvili, Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilya II.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will lay a wreath at the Heroes’ Square in Tbilisi. He is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Armenian community in Tbilisi.