Armenian citizens quarantined at five-star hotel after first coronavirus case confirmed

The Armenian citizens quarantined at Golden Palace five-star hotel in the resort town of Tsakhkadzor are supplied with everything including food, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs in a Facebook post.

“Their contact with the outer world is ruled out. The security of the staff communicating with them is ensured. There are no other people in the hotel,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that they show no symptoms of coronavirus and feel good.

Thirty-two immediate contacts of the Armenian citizen diagnosed with coronavirus have been quarantined and will stay in Tsakhkadzor for 14 days.