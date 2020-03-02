SocietyTop

Armenian citizens quarantined at five-star hotel after first coronavirus case confirmed

Siranush Ghazanchyan March 2, 2020, 00:37
Less than a minute

The Armenian citizens quarantined at Golden Palace five-star hotel in the resort town of Tsakhkadzor are supplied with everything including food, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs in a Facebook post.

“Their contact with the outer world is ruled out. The security of the staff communicating with them is ensured. There are no other people in the hotel,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that they show no symptoms of coronavirus and feel good.

Thirty-two immediate contacts of the Armenian citizen diagnosed with coronavirus have been quarantined and will stay in Tsakhkadzor for 14 days.

Կորոնավիրուսի պատճառով մեկուսացված մեր հայրենակիցները Ծաղկաձորի «Գոլդեն փելիս» 5 աստղանի հյուրանոցում ապահովված են ամեն ինչով՝ ներառյալ սնունդը: Բացառված է նրանց շփումը արտաքին աշխարհի հետ։ Նրանց հետ շփվող անձնակազմի անվտանգությունն ապահովված է: Հյուրանոցում այլ մարդիկ չկան։Ամենակարեւորը՝ նրանց մոտ ոչ մի ախտանշան չկա, նրանք բոլորը լավ են զգում: Սիրում ենք բոլորիդ։

Gepostet von Nikol Pashinyan / Նիկոլ Փաշինյան am Sonntag, 1. März 2020
Show More

Check Also

Close
Back to top button
Close