Armenia to temporarily reinstate visa regime with Iran, tighten border control

Taking into consideration the epidemiological situation in the region, Armenia will extend and tighten the restrictions at Iran border, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said after the meeting on the commission set up to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Armenia will also temporarily reinstate visa regime with Iran.

“We are constantly communicating with our Iranian colleagues, expressing our sympathy and support to the firefly people and government of Iran and are ready to do whatever we can to help them overcome this difficult situation,” PM Pashinyan said.

No new coronavirus cases have been reported overnight. The results of nine tests are due later today, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister urges not to panic if the patients test positive for the virus.

“Panic is sometimes a bigger problem than the disease,” he said.

“This is a dangerous disease, but one that can be treated. The only patient diagnosed with coronavirus currently has no symptoms, not even fever, and feels good. He’s not receiving any medication,” Pashinyan said.

He added that none of the 32 citizens quarantined at Golden Palace hotel in Tsakhkadzor shows symptoms of the virus.