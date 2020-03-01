Armenia closes schools as a precaution against coronavirus spread

Educational establishments in Armenia will be closed for a week as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan has informed.

The spring holidays at schools initially scheduled for late March will be moved to March 2-8.

The decision was made as a result of consultations this morning and applies to all educational institutions – kindergartens, schools, colleges and universities.

The announcement came as the country’s first case of the virus was confirmed early on Sunday.