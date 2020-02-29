Juventus legend Alessandro del Piero lauds “warm Armenian welcome”

Juventus legend Alessandro del Piero has lauded the warm Armenian hospitality.

The former Italy international made headlines in Armenia earlier this week as he briefly traveled to Yerevan to get a Russian visa.

Del Piero failed to get a visa in Milan due to coronavirus outbreak.

“This allowed me to make a wonderful trip. I went to Yerevan, Armenia, where I was given a warm welcome,” Del Piero said during the Vecherniy Urgant (Evening Urgant) show on Russia’s First Channel.

“Strange that you came to us at all, you could have stayed in Armenia,” host of the show Ivan Urgant joked.

Alessandro del Piero traveled to Russia to participate in the RB International Award in the field of sports and betting.

A dinner with the footballer was the main lot of a charity auction held as part of the ceremony. All proceeds will be transferred to the Konstantin Khabensky Charity Foundation, which supports children with cancer and brain diseases.

The RB Award was founded by Paruyr Shahbazyan.