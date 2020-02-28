No easy Europa League games, Mkhitaryan says

There are no easy games in the Europa League, Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan said after the Europa League match against Gent.

The Giallorossi earned a 1-1 draw in Belgium with Justin Kluivert, going through to the Round of 16 with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

“We only won the first leg 1-0, so it was not easy, especially as we only played three days ago, but the important thing is that we qualified,” the Armenian told Roma TV.

“There are no easy games in this competition, as everyone knows how to play football, how to defend and attack. Everyone is ready to play their game and don’t look at who they are up against.”

With Lorenzo Pellegrini and Diego Perotti injured, Mkhitaryan was moved to a slightly wider role.

“The important thing for me is to play and help the team, whether it’s on the left, the right, in midfield, it’s all the same. I just want to help the team.”