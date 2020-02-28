Canadian MPs commemorate anti-Armenian Sumgait and Baku pogroms

Canadian lawmakers have commemorated the Sumgait and Baku pogroms.

MP Fayçal El-Khoury made a strong statement in the House, commemorating the Sumgait and Baku Pogroms, unmasking Azerbaijan’s crimes against innocent Armenians and stressing the importance to stand up against injustice and defend human rights across the globe.

Strong statement by MP Fayçal El-Khoury in the House, commemorating the #Sumgait and #Baku Pogroms, unmasking… Gepostet von Armenian National Committee of Canada am Donnerstag, 27. Februar 2020

MP Bob Saroya also rised in the House with a powerful statement to remember the innocent Armenian victims of the Sumgait and Baku Pogroms, while highlighting Azerbaijan’s destructive policies and hate crimes, impeding the Artsakh Peace Process.