Azerbaijan confirms first coronavirus case

Azerbaijan has confirmed the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, local media report.

The infected person is a Russian citizen. He was diagnosed with symptoms of the disease while entering Azerbaijan from Iran.

The person was placed at the specific infectious ward of the hospital and tested positive for coronavirus. The health condition of the person is stable.

Meanwhile, the second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Georgia.

The virus was discovered in a Georgian citizen who returned from a five-day trip to Italy. She returned to the country through Kutaisi airport.