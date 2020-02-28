Armenia pays tribute to victims of Sumgait Pogroms

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today accompanied by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, members of government and other officials to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of Sumgait pogroms of February 27-29, 1988.

Following the placement of the wreaths, the Pontiff of All Armenians led a prayer for the peace of souls of the victims of the Sumgait massacres.

On 27-29 February 1988, atrocities against and forced deportation of the Armenian population was carried out by the Azerbaijani authorities in Sumgait, just 30 kilometers from Baku.

Hundreds of Armenians, mostly women, children and elderly people fell victim to a pre-planned massacre; thousands of Armenians were forcibly deported and their property was plundered.