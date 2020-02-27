Garo Paylan calls for opening of Armenian-Turkish border

Turkish lawmaker of Armenian descent Garo Paylan has called on the Turkish government to open its border with Armenia which has been closed for 28 years, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Let’s achieve peace between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he told reporters in the parliament.

“Let’s not seek heroism through history. Let’s seek peace through history. Let’s struggle to make peace between the Azerbaijani and Armenian nations,” Garo Paylan said.

Paylan urged the formation of “justice and reality commissions” related to “disasters” between the two countries.