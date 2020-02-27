Artsakk President convenes consultations on preventing the spread of coronavirus

President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation today to discuss activities aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus in the republic.

Health officials reported on the activities being carried out and planned to be implemented to prevent the spread of the virus in the republic.

President Sahakyan emphasized the the importance of taking all necessary measures and gave corresponding assignments to officials responsible for the sphere.

The President also touched upon the launch of the election campaign of the Artsakh Republic President and National Assembly.

The President underlined that those elections were of vital national importance and just like all the previous elections, should be democratic, open and transparent, consistent with the letter and spirit of the law, held in an atmosphere of mutual respect and tolerance.

All government bodies, within their power, must ensure the proper conduct of the elections.

Artsakh Republic Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, Security Council Secretary Arshavir Gharamyan and other officials participated in the consultation.