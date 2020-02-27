Armenian nationals in Japan and Korea advised to contact the Embassy amid coronavirus outbreak

Due to the sharp increase in the number of new types of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Japan and Korea, the Armenian Embassy urges Armenian citizens in Japan and Korea to contact the Armenian Embassy and share contact information.

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia in Japan and Korea are also urged to avoid visiting virus-hit areas (Hokkaido, Kanagawa, Tokyo, Ziba, Ishikawa, Wakayama and Okinawa in Japan, as well as Seoul, Daegu, Gwangju cities and the Gyeongsang Province in Korea).

The Embassy recommends following the instructions of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, as well as the relevant authorities of Japan and Korea.

The National Tourism Organization Hotline at 050-3816-2787 and the Korean Tourism Organization Hotline at 1330 are in operation.

The Embassy’s contact details are:

#230 Residence Viscountess, 1-11-36 Akasaka,

Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

Tel: 03-6277-7453

E-mail: [email protected]