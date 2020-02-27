Armenian Health Minister contacts Georgian counterpart after Tbilisi confirms first coronavirus case

Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has talked on phone to his Georgian counterpart Yekaterine Tikaradze after the first coronavirus case was reported in Georgia.

“I’ve talked to Minister Yekaterine Tikaradze to understand the situation connected with the coronavius in the neighboring country,” Torosyan said on Facebook.

“The Minister assures that the four persons that contacted the infected man have tested negative on the disease. They will remained quarantined for two weeks,” Arsen Torosyan said.

Late on Wednesday Georgia confirmed the first case of new coronavirus. the Health Minister said the infected man, 50, had arrived from Iran via Azerbaijan.