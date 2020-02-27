SocietyTop

Armenia advises citizens to avoid visiting Iran, China, Japan, Korea and Italy

Siranush Ghazanchyan February 27, 2020, 14:23
Less than a minute
Getty Images

Given the current spread of the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19), we urge the Armenian Foreign Ministry urges citizens to temporarily avoid visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran, the People’s Republic of China, Japan, the Republic of South Korea and the Republic of Italy (especially the northern regions).

The Ministry advises the Armenian nationals in the above-mentioned countries to follow the recommendations of the Armenian Ministry of Health and the local authorities and contact the Embassies if necessary.

Show More
Back to top button
Close