Honorary Consulate of Armenia opens in Vilnius

A concert by Khachaturian Trio at Grand Dukes Palace in Vilnius marked the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Armenia.

The event, organized and supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia, was attended by Chancellor of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Laimonas Talat-Kelpša, Heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Lithuania, high-ranking officials of the Lithuanian legislative and executive bodies, representatives of the Seimas, politicians, culture figures, journalists and representatives of the Armenian community.

In his opening remarks, Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan congratulated Dr. Karapet Babayan on his appointment as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia and highlighted the recent growth of Armenian-Lithuanian relations based on strong historical ties and common values ​.

Introducing Karapet Babayan, Tigran Mkrtchyan voiced confidence that with his work Honorary Consul Babayan would promote bilateral economic and business ties, trade and tourism, as well as cultural and educational connections.

Concluding his speech, Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented the internationally acclaimed Khachaturian Trio.

Chancellor Laimonas Talat-Kelpša, in turn, congratulated Karapet Babayan on his appointment and wished him success in his endeavors. The Lithuanian hailed the establishment of direct air communication between Armenia and Lithuania and noted that it would definitely have a positive impact on deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas. He also referred to the progressive development of warm relations between Lithuania and Armenia.

The newly appointed Honorary Consul Karapet Babayan noted that he would work closely with the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia Lithuania and Armenia to make the two countries closer and more accessible.

Musicians of the Khachaturian Trio – pianist Armine Grigoryan, violinist Karen Shahgaldyan and cellist Karen Kocharyan – performed works by Alexander Spendiarian, Arno Babajanyan, Aram Khachaturian and others.