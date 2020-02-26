Armenia, Greece keen to come up with new joint initiatives

On February 25, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Geneva.

The partners touched upon a wide range of issues related to the Armenian-Greek friendly relations. Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia highly appreciates the warm relations established with brotherly Greece based on centuries-old historical ties and mutual respect and trust.

The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their readiness to come up with joint initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation in areas of bilateral interest, stressing that the Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral format adopted last year is coming to complement the bilateral agenda.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the preparations for the first trilateral summit in Yerevan in April.

Positively assessing the current level of political dialogue between Armenia and Greece, the Foreign Ministers emphasized the importance of giving impetus to high-level mutual visits and political consultations between foreign ministries.

Foreign Ministers Mnatsakanyan and Dendias exchanged views on urgent issues on the regional and international agenda, developments in the Middle East.