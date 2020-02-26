Armenia flies 52 citizens home from virus-hit Iran

The Tehran-Yerevan plane has successfully transported 52 passengers to Zvartnots Airport, Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said in a Facebook post.

“All passengers have passed thermal scanning, which is a good way at the moment. They will be under house control,” Arsen Torosyan noted.

The next flight is scheduled for Friday, the Minister said, adding that “all preventive measures are being taken.”

More details will be provided by the Ministry’s press service.

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rose to 19 today, the highest outside China, pushing several countries to suspend flights and most of its neighbors to close their borders.