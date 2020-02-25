Digital SLR cameras used on animal trails in Armenia

For the first time in Armenia digital SLR cameras have been used on animal trails, WWF Armenia reports.

Back in 2002, when WWF Armenia started the application of trail cameras for wildlife monitoring, those cameras were operating with 35mm films. Shortly after, digital trail cameras were introduced which are widely used nowadays and have completely replaced film-based trail cameras.

However, images obtained with these cameras rarely exceed the quality of a technical photograph. Some wildlife photographers go beyond this level and aim at trail photographs of high aesthetic value via application of fully controlled light and high-quality professional equipment.

Some of the examples of such photographs were recently obtained in cooperation with Vladimír Čech – a well-known wildlife photographer, who has much experience in large mammal photography in Europe, South America, Africa and Asia.