Armenian, Russian FMs talk Karabakh peace process, Middle East developments

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Gneva today.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to the bilateral and multilateral agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied relations.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov exchanged views on a number of pressing regional and international issues, developments in the Middle East.

The Foreign Ministers touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.