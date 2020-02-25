Armenia Airways limits flights to Iran over coronavirus outbreak

Armenia Airways has announced it is restricting flights to and from Iran’s capital Tehran over the coronavirus threat.

The decision follows a move by the Government of Armenia to seal the land border and limit air communication with Iran.

The air company will still operate two flights this week.

“Our flights will be operated on Wednesday and Friday this week. With these two flights, Iranian citizens will fly from Armenia to Iran, meanwhile, Armenian citizens and holders of Armenian residency status will fly from Iran to Armenia,” Armenia Airways said in a Facebook post.

The company apologized for the inconvenience and said will keep public informed about upcoming flights