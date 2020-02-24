Roma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has told Sky Sports News he wants to sign on-loan duo Chris Smalling and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.

Smalling has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Roma this season and revealed earlier this week he is open to extending his stay in the Italian capital beyond the end of the season.

On-loan Arsenal attacking midfielder Mkhitaryan, who was also team-mates with Smalling at United, has seen his temporary spell with Roma disrupted by injuries.

But he scored and contributed an assist in Roma’s 4-0 win over Lecce on Sunday, and Fonseca revealed he is also keen on signing Mkhitaryan on a permanent basis.

“Mkhi during this season got some injuries but he is returning now and he is proving his quality,” Fonseca said.

“Let’s see. He is a player with great decisions on the pitch and I would also like to keep Mkhi in our team.”