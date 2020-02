Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree releasing lieutenant-general Karen Abrahamyan from the position of the Artsakh Republic defense minister, commander of the Defense Army.

According to another presidential decree major-general Jalal Harutyunyan was appointed Artsakh Republic defense minister, commander of the Defense Army, being released from the position of first deputy commander – chief of staff of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army.