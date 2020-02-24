Armenian FM offers condolences over deadly earthquake in Van

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has offered condolences over the deadly earthquake in Van.

“Deep condolences to families and relatives of victims of devastating Van earthquake. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured,” Minister Mnatsakanyan said in a Twitter post.

Deep condolences to families and relatives of victims of devastating #VanEarthquake. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured pic.twitter.com/7aGIRg4Uu8 — Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) February 24, 2020

Nine people were killed and buildings collapsed across southeastern Turkey on Feb. 23 when a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near the border with Iran, injuring more than a hundred in villages and towns in both countries, government officials said.

The quake damaged buildings some 90 km to the west in the eastern province of Van, and to the east in dozens of villages in Iran, where state TV said 75 people were injured including six in hospital.

The quake centered just east across the border in neighboring Iran, west of the Iranian city of Khoy, and affected villages in the Turkish province of Van, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

The quake was felt in Yerevan, as well as in Ararat and Vayots Dzor provinces, the Armenian National Survey for Seismic Protection informs.